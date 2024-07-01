Mysterious Monolith Pops Up at Colorado Dairy Farm

Yet another mysterious monolith has appeared, this one on a Colorado dairy farm. Lori Graves, the owner of the dairy farm, tells KDVR people have been coming in to her cafe since last weekend asking, "Where is the monolith? Where is the alien monolith?" The shiny structure is 8 feet tall, 4 feet wide, and 8 inches deep, Fox News reports. Some are apparently speculating the monolith was put up as a prank to "mess with" a local who is interested in conspiracy theories and extraterrestrial life, but nothing has been confirmed about where it came from.