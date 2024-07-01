Mysterious Monolith Pops Up at Colorado Dairy Farm

Yet another mysterious monolith has appeared, this one on a Colorado dairy farm. Lori Graves, the owner of the dairy farm, tells KDVR people have been coming in to her cafe since last weekend asking, "Where is the monolith? Where is the alien monolith?" The shiny structure is 8 feet tall, 4 feet wide, and 8 inches deep, Fox News reports. Some are apparently speculating the monolith was put up as a prank to "mess with" a local who is interested in conspiracy theories and extraterrestrial life, but nothing has been confirmed about where it came from.
"It's huge and it's heavy … Considering where it is on the top of that hill that's hard to climb up—you slip and slide a little and there are cactus all over—if anybody had an easy time getting it there it would be the aliens," Graves tells the Denver Post, which has a photo. A monolith was recently removed from the Nevada desert, and one also popped up earlier this year in Wales. There was also a rash of mysterious monolith sightings in various places around the globe in late 2020, including Utah, California, Romania, and many more locations. (More monolith stories.)