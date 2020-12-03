3rd Mysterious Metal Monolith Appears

(Newser) – For the third time in a week, a mysterious metal monolith has captured the public's attention. This time, a 10-foot-tall steel obelisk was found atop a mountain in Atascadero, California, reports the Guardian, which features pictures hikers have posted to social media. Unlike the monolith found in Utah, this one does not appear to be planted in the ground, the Atascadero News reports. The Utah one, and the first "copycat" found in Romania, have both disappeared. (Read more strange stuff stories.)