Biden Meeting Reassures Democratic Governors

Stressing the support they've received during his term from President Biden and their fears about what Donald Trump would do if returned to office, Democratic governors said Friday they're sticking with the incumbent. Govs. Tim Walz of Minnesota, Wes Moore of Maryland, and Kathy Hochul of New York spoke to reporters after they and other governors met with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House, the New York Times reports. "President Joe Biden is in it to win it," Hochul said, "and all of us said we pledged our support to him."

Walz, who chairs the Democratic Governors Association, described the conversation as "honest and open," per CNN, saying the governors expressed their concerns. Asked by a reporter if he believed Biden to be fit for office, Walz answered, "Yes." He said the governors agree that Biden's debate performance last week was poor but said, "It doesn't impact what I believe: He's delivering." Some of the more than 20 governors who attended were at the White House, per the AP; others did so virtually.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, a physician who participated virtually, texted afterward: "The president was clear and focused in our meeting, and I found him to be solid," adding: "I suspect people will need to see the president in person and on TV to be convinced he is up to it. He is." California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who's been mentioned as a potential nominee if Biden steps down, said he's all in after hearing the same from the president. "Joe Biden's had our back," Newsom said. "Now it's time to have his." (More President Biden 2024 stories.)