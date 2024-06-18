Latest Mystery Monolith Turns Up in Nevada Desert

The monolith looks like it could have come from another world. Jutting out of the rocks in a remote mountain range near Las Vegas, the glimmering rectangular prism's reflective surface imitates the vast desert landscape surrounding the mountain peak where it has been erected, per the AP . But where did the object come from, and is it still there? That's a mystery the US Fish and Wildlife Service said it was trying to solve.

Las Vegas police said members of its search-and-rescue unit found the otherworldly object over the weekend near Gass Peak, part of the vast Desert National Wildlife Refuge where bighorn sheep and desert tortoises roam. At 6,937 feet, it is among the highest peaks in the area north of Las Vegas. Photos accompanying a social media post by the department show the structure standing tall against a bright blue sky, with distant views of the Las Vegas valley. It evokes the object that appears in the Stanley Kubrick movie 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Police did not respond to requests for more information about their discovery—the latest in a series of mysterious shiny columns popping up around the globe since at least 2020. In November of that year, a similar metal monolith was found deep in the Mars-like landscape of Utah's red-rock desert. Then came sightings in Romania, central California, and on the famed Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas. All of them disappeared as quickly as they popped up. The Utah structure, which captured the world's imagination during the pandemic, is believed to be the first in the series.