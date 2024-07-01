NY Plane Crash Claims Lives of 5 Family Members

Five family members who were headed home from a baseball tournament in Cooperstown, NY, were killed in a plane crash in the state on Sunday. The New York Times reports the Georgia family was traveling in a single-engine Piper PA-46 that had departed from Oneonta when their Atlanta-bound plane went down around 2pm some 40 miles northeast of Binghamton. State police have identified the victims as Roger Beggs, 76; Laura VanEpps, 43; Ryan VanEpps, 42; James R. VanEpps, 12; and Harrison VanEpps, 10.

The cause of the crash remains unknown. The FAA and NTSB are investigating. Delaware County Emergency Services said it fielded calls about a plane in distress that looked like it was going to crash. "A multi-agency effort search of the area, with the utilization of drones, ATVs and helicopters led to the discovery of debris and ultimately to the downed aircraft," New York state police said, per NBC News. (More plane crash stories.)