Poll: 72% Think Biden Shouldn't Be Running

After last week's disastrous debate performance, almost three-quarters of Americans, including a growing number of Democrats, think President Biden shouldn't be running for a second term, according to a CBS News poll. The poll found that 72% of registered voters think he shouldn't be running, up from 63% in February. Among Democrats, the figure was 46%, up from 36% in February. Only 27% said Biden has the mental and cognitive health to serve as president, compared to 50% for Donald Trump.