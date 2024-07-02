First House Democrat Asks Biden to Step Aside

Lloyd Doggett on Tuesday said what a lot of other people have been saying—President Biden should bow out of the 2024 race. The difference is that Doggett happens to be a Democratic congressman, and he is the first such member of his party to make his request on the record, reports the Hill.

"I represent the heart of a congressional district once represented by Lyndon Johnson," said the Texas representative. "Under very different circumstances, he made the painful decision to withdraw. President Biden should do the same." Doggett is 77, four years younger than Biden.

Doggett referenced last week's debate, notes Politico. "Instead of reassuring voters, the President failed to effectively defend his many accomplishments and expose Trump's many lies [during the debate]," he wrote. "Too much is at stake to risk a Trump victory. … President Biden saved our democracy by delivering us from Trump in 2020. He must not deliver us to Trump in 2024."