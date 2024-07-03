'Rare Auteur Among Screenwriters' Dead at 89

Robert Towne, the Oscar-winning screenplay writer of Shampoo, The Last Detail, Greystroke, and other acclaimed films whose work on Chinatown became a model of the art form and helped define the jaded allure of his native Los Angeles, has died. He was 89. Towne died Monday surrounded by family at his home in Los Angeles, said publicist Carri McClure. She declined to comment on any cause of death, the AP reports. In an industry that gave birth to rueful jokes about the writer's status, Towne for a time held prestige comparable to the actors and directors he worked with. Through his friendships with two of the biggest stars of the 1960s and '70s, Warren Beatty and Jack Nicholson, he wrote or co-wrote some of the signature films of an era when artists held an unusual level of creative control.