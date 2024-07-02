Feds Say Hospitals Must Provide Emergency Abortions

The Biden administration has told emergency room doctors they must perform emergency abortions when necessary to save a pregnant woman's health. The move follows last week's Supreme Court ruling that failed to settle a legal dispute over whether state abortion bans override a federal law requiring hospitals to provide stabilizing treatment.

In a letter being sent Tuesday to doctor and hospital associations, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Director Chiquita Brooks-LaSure reminded hospitals of their legal duty to offer stabilizing treatment, which could include abortions. A copy of the letter was obtained by the AP..