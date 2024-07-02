Sweden Takes Another Big Step in Parental Leave

Sweden launched a groundbreaking new law on Monday that allows grandparents to step in and get paid parental leave while taking care of their grandchildren for up to three months of a child's first year. The development comes after the Swedish parliament approved last December the government's proposal on transfer of parental allowance. This comes 50 years after the Scandinavian country became the first in the world to introduce paid parental leave for fathers and not just mothers, reports the AP. Today, fathers in Sweden take around 30% of paid parental leave. A look:

Under the law, parents can transfer some of their generous parental leave allowance to the child's grandparents. A couple can transfer a maximum of 45 days to others, while a single parent can transfer 90 days.