At Least 2 Dead After Truck Plows Into NYC July 4 Party

A Fourth of July celebration turned tragic in New York City Thursday night when a pickup truck plowed into a group of people celebrating at a Manhattan park. The Ford F-150 ran a stop sign, jumped the sidewalk, went through a fence, and ended up in Corlears Hook Park on the Lower East Side, striking 10 people. NBC New York and the New York Post are among the outlets reporting that three people were killed, but other outlets are reporting two deaths. First responders found four people pinned beneath the truck. Authorities say the truck driver had alcohol on his breath and he is suspected to have been driving under the influence.

No details on the victims have yet been released, but authorities say the park was filled with families celebrating the holiday and children were among the victims. Witnesses say a mother and her two kids were hit but survived. Sources tell the Post that it was two women and one man who were killed, two of whom were pronounced dead at the scene and one of whom died later at a hospital. At least two others are said to be in critical condition and three in serious condition. "I can't get the screaming out of my head," one witness tells the paper. The group that was hit was said to be having a barbecue near the park's baseball field. ABC 7 has surveillance footage of the truck blowing through the intersection.