Hurricane Beryl, Again a Category 3, Aims for Mexican Resort Town

Hurricane Beryl strengthened back into a Category 3 storm and headed for what could be a direct hit on Mexico's Caribbean coast resort of Tulum early Friday, where authorities urged tourists to leave white sand beaches, the AP reports. Beryl was the earliest Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic before weakening to a Category 2 storm. But it regained strength late Thursday with windspeeds of 115mph as it neared landfall on Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, according to the US National Hurricane Center. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador issued a statement late Thursday saying Beryl may make a direct hit on Tulum, which, while smaller than Cancun, still holds thousands of tourists and residents.

As the wind began gusting over Tulum's beaches, four-wheelers with megaphones rolled along the sand telling people to leave. Tourists snapped photos of the growing surf, but military personnel urged them to leave. As Friday began, the storm's center was about 90 miles southeast of Tulum and was moving west at 16mph, the hurricane center said. Beryl was expected to weaken as it crossed over the Yucatan peninsula and re-emerge in the Gulf of Mexico, where the surprisingly resilient storm could once again become a hurricane and make a second landfall around Mexico's border with Texas next week. (The storm has already left at least nine dead.)