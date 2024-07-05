Sunak Delivers His Final Speech as PM

The British political system doesn't give lame ducks much time to linger in power. Hours after the vote count confirmed the Labour Party's landslide victory and Rishi Sunak conceded defeat, the Conservative leader traveled to London and delivered a final speech as prime minister. He then went to Buckingham Palace to submit his resignation to King Charles III.

"I have given this job my all but you have sent a clear signal that the government of the United Kingdom must change and yours is the only judgment that matters," Sunak said in his speech outside 10 Downing Street, per the Guardian. "I have heard your anger, your disappointment. And I take responsibility for this loss."