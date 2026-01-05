World | Nicolas Maduro A CIA Source in Venezuela's Government Helped Raid A look at how the military operation to seize Maduro unfolded By John Johnson Posted Jan 5, 2026 7:38 AM CST Copied A soldier stands atop an armored vehicle driving toward Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) See 2 more photos Details continue to emerge on the US military operation to extract Nicolas Maduro and wife Cilia Flores from Venezuela over the weekend. Planning for what was called Operation Absolute Resolve began months ago: The CIA had a source in the Venezuelan government tipping them off on Maduro's movements and whereabouts, reports the Washington Post. The information was supplemented by a small CIA team that began operating in Venezuela in August. As part of the preparation, the US built a replica of the Maduro compound, similar to the prep before the capture of Osama bin Laden, per USA Today. "We rehearse again and again—not to get it right, but to ensure that we can't get it wrong," said Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Trump gave the go-ahead at 10:46pm Friday, telling military leaders, "Good luck and Godspeed," reports NBC News. About 150 aircraft headed toward Caracas from nearly two dozen bases on land and sea, then struck multiple locations in northern Venezuela, including military facilities and airports, per the New York Times. The strikes suppressed air defenses and cleared the way for helicopters to reach Fort Tiuna, a sprawling military base in Caracas where Maduro was holed up, reports the BBC. Troops from US Army's Delta Force landed, then captured Maduro in his compound without a struggle, said Caine. "From the time the first booms went off to the time someone was kicking down their door was three minutes," a senior administration official tells the Post. Trump later told reporters Maduro and his wife were trying to reach a safe room when captured. Forces arrived at the compound at 1:01am and were flying out with Maduro and his wife at 3:29am, said Caine. The two were flown to the USS Iwo Jima off the coast of Venezuela before being taken to New York. Read These Next Formal dining rooms may soon be a thing of the past. She wanted her widowed dad to find love. Just not with this woman. Luddites will rejoice at this return to analog. Evangeline Lilly: I suffered brain damage in fall. See 2 more photos Report an error