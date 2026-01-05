Monroe Doctrine Gives Way to 'Trump Corollary'

In discussing the US seizure of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela, President Trump has resurrected talk about the Monroe Doctrine—the idea espoused by the nation's fifth president in 1823 that Europe should butt out of Latin America. Trump, however, is pushing a more aggressive version, which he referred to as the "Donroe doctrine" while speaking to reporters on Sunday.

"The Monroe Doctrine is a big deal," said Trump. "But we've superseded it by a lot, a real lot."

As an analysis at the New York Times explains, his administration did, in fact, beef up the doctrine in the National Security Strategy document released two months ago. It speaks of a need to "restore American pre-eminence in the Western Hemisphere," and to prevent "non-Hemispheric competitors" such as China from staking a claim to assets such as oil. "In other words, we will assert and enforce a 'Trump Corollary' to the Monroe Doctrine," the document states.