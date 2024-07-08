Houston Firefighters Save Driver Trapped by Rising Water

Video out of Houston demonstrates just how quickly Tropical Storm Beryl caused floodwaters to rise. An unidentified man was rescued after being stranded on the roof of his truck on Highway 288, reports Fox Weather. Firefighters were able to deliver a rescue ring buoy to the man via a firetruck, then hoist him to land, per ABC13. His truck was more than half-submerged by the time he reached safety. Houston officials say they had performed 15 high-water rescues by the afternoon, and more were taking place, per the AP. (The storm has left more than 2 million without power.)