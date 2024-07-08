Millions Without Power After Storm in Texas

Tropical Storm Beryl has knocked out power to more than 2 million homes and businesses in Texas. The problem is that crews can't get out to restore it until the wind dies down, said Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who is acting governor while Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is out of the country. Residents without power were doing their best, per the AP. "We haven't really slept," said Eva Costancio as she gazed at a large tree that had fallen across electric lines in her neighborhood in the Houston suburb of Rosenberg. Costancio, 67, said she had been without power for about four hours Monday and worried that food in her refrigerator would be spoiled. "We are struggling to have food, and losing that food would be difficult," she said.
Meanwhile, Houston was under a flash-flood warning for most of the morning as heavy rain continued to soak the city. Flood warnings also were in effect across a wide stretch of the Texas coast, where a powerful storm surge pushed water ashore, and further inland as heavy rain continued to fall. Beryl made landfall in Texas as a Category 1 hurricane and has since been downgraded, per the Washington Post. At least two people in the state have been killed by the storm. The latest estimate at poweroutage.us is that 2.6 million were out of power in Texas.
