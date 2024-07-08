Mom of 5 Is Swallowed Whole in Rare Python Attack

When an Indonesian man from South Sulawesi went out last week to search for his wife, who went missing after going to pick up medicine for their sick child, he stumbled upon a horrifying sight, per police: the 36-year-old mother's pants and slippers, lying on the ground about 1,600 feet from their home in the village of Siteba, report CBS and AFP. Also nearby the clothing of Siriati (many Indonesians just go by one name), whom UNILAD identifies as a mother of five, as witnessed by her husband, Adiansa: a 30-foot python with a "very large" belly," a local official, Iyang, tells AFP.