Mom of 5 Is Swallowed Whole in Rare Python Attack

When an Indonesian man from South Sulawesi went out last week to search for his wife, who went missing after going to pick up medicine for their sick child, he stumbled upon a horrifying sight, per police: the 36-year-old mother's pants and slippers, lying on the ground about 1,600 feet from their home in the village of Siteba, report CBS and AFP. Also nearby the clothing of Siriati (many Indonesians just go by one name), whom UNILAD identifies as a mother of five, as witnessed by her husband, Adiansa: a 30-foot python with a "very large" belly," a local official, Iyang, tells AFP.
Per WION, Adiansa also saw his wife's legs sticking out of the python's mouth. The terrified husband called on local villagers to help him slice the snake open, where they discovered Siriati's body, Iyang says. Police say Siriati's body was found in one piece, though "perhaps the bones had been crushed," per UNILAD. This attack comes on the heels of another fatal attack in a different part of South Sulawesi. In that case, a woman's body was found inside a 20-foot reticulated python, the longest snake in the world; TMZ has graphic video of that snake being cut open to reveal the body. (More python stories.)