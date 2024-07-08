Biden to Donors: 'We're Done Talking About the Debate'

After delivering a forceful message to House Democrats on Monday that he's staying in the race, President Biden turned his attention to propping up donors. In a phone call, Biden told them Democrats need to stop debating his competency to hold office and start talking about the Republican nominee. "I have one job, and that's to beat Donald Trump," Biden said, according to a recording obtained by Politico . "I'm absolutely certain I'm the best person to be able to do that. So, we're done talking about the debate."

Participants said Biden was forceful and strong during the call, in which he took four questions. Asked about the next presidential debate, he said his plan is to "attack, attack, attack." Biden said he was heartened by the "grassroots support" he saw while on the campaign trail after the debate. "I appreciate you hanging in there with me," he told the group that included hundreds of party donors and bundlers. "I realize you're getting a lot of heat." Some donors returned the expression of appreciation.

"So grateful you're staying in the race," one said, per the Hill. "Bring Scranton Joe to the next debate, because Scranton Joe can beat Donald Trump." Asked what a backer knocking on doors should say in a 30-second pitch, Biden suggested beginning with "Joe Biden comes from a background just like you." In addition, the president urged warning that "Donald Trump swore to undo everything I've done." (Support isn't unanimous among House Democrats, who would like to win a majority in November.)