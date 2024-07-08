J.Lo Makes 'Interesting' Song Choice on Instagram

If Jennifer Lopez was looking to tamp down rumors of marital unhappiness with husband Ben Affleck, her choice of song in a new social media post could have been better. Lopez shared a portion of "Cambia El Paso," ostensibly to mark its third anniversary. As USA Today notes, she released the song in 2021 just after her breakup with Alex Rodriguez. One of the song's lyrics, when translated from Spanish, reads, "He doesn't deserve to have her in his arms."

Other lines continue the theme: "Her life is better now without him," and: "She's staying single. Now she makes love to whoever she wants." People notes those telling lyrics were not in the posted clip, but even so, "the timing here is interesting," per TMZ. The latter outlet notes that while the song may be in Spanish, Affleck happens to be fluent, so "nothing is getting lost in translation." (More Jennifer Lopez stories.)