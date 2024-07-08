Politics / President Biden 2024 Biden Letter to Democrats: I'm Not Stepping Aside President digs in even as more members of his party call for him to withdraw By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jul 8, 2024 9:02 AM CDT Copied President Biden speaks at a church service at Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ, Sunday, July 7, 2024, in Philadelphia (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) President Biden delivered a special letter to Democrats on Capitol Hill on Monday, but his message hasn't changed: He insists he will not drop out of the 2024 race, reports USA Today. The letter: "I am firmly committed to staying in this race, to running this race to the end, and to beating Donald Trump," he wrote. Read it in full, via Politico. Support crumbling: The letter comes as an increasing number of congressional Democrats have called on the president to step aside. The Hill counts five House Democrats who have gone on the record, but the number of those speaking out in private, including some top Democrats, is said to be on the rise. story continues below Another big week: Democrats want what the New York Times describes as "political proof of life" that Biden is up to the job, and the president is expected to have a solo news conference later this week as part of that. Biden also will come under heavy scrutiny at the three-day NATO summit that begins Tuesday. Moving on: "The question of how to move forward has been well-aired for over a week now. And it's time for it to end," Biden wrote. "Any weakening of resolve or lack of clarity about the task ahead only helps Trump and hurts us. It is time to come together." Defiance: Biden acknowledged the concerns about his age and abilities, adding: "I can respond to all this by saying clearly and unequivocally: I wouldn't be running again if I did not absolutely believe I was the best person to beat Donald Trump in 2024." (More President Biden 2024 stories.) Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up Report an error