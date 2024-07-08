Nearly three years after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the New Mexico set of Rust, Alec Baldwin is going on trial over her death. Jury selection begins Tuesday, with opening statements expected Wednesday, and the projected end the following Friday, reports the AP. Here are the essential things to know:



What is Baldwin charged with? Felony involuntary manslaughter. If a jury unanimously convicts him, he could get 18 months in prison. Baldwin was pointing a revolver at Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza. Baldwin says he pulled back the hammer—but not the trigger—and the gun fired. It has never been determined who brought the live rounds to the set. Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to the same 18 months in prison Baldwin faces.