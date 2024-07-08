What to Know About Alec Baldwin's Rust Trial

Jury selection begins Tuesday in New Mexico in death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 8, 2024 10:40 AM CDT
What to Know About Alec Baldwin's Rust Trial
This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Oct. 23, 2021, used for the film "Rust."   (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Nearly three years after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the New Mexico set of Rust, Alec Baldwin is going on trial over her death. Jury selection begins Tuesday, with opening statements expected Wednesday, and the projected end the following Friday, reports the AP. Here are the essential things to know:

  • What is Baldwin charged with? Felony involuntary manslaughter. If a jury unanimously convicts him, he could get 18 months in prison. Baldwin was pointing a revolver at Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza. Baldwin says he pulled back the hammer—but not the trigger—and the gun fired. It has never been determined who brought the live rounds to the set. Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to the same 18 months in prison Baldwin faces.

  • What jurors must decide: Prosecutors have two alternative standards for proving the charge. One is based on the negligent use of a firearm. The other is proving beyond a reasonable doubt that Baldwin acted with total disregard or indifference for the safety of others.
  • Baldwin's defense: Baldwin brings an elite legal team of New York-based attorneys from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, including Alex Spiro, a 41-year-old defense attorney who has represented Elon Musk, Megan Thee Stallion, and other prominent figures. The defense will try to show that it's not an actor's job to make sure real rounds aren't in his gun, a position strongly supported by SAG-AFTRA.
  • The prosecution: Kari Morrissey was appointed special prosecutor in early 2023. The trial could bring a culture clash between the team of attorneys, as fiery hearings and filings have already shown. Morrissey and Spiro have butted heads often—"I'm not going to sit here and be called a liar!"—she said at a May hearing—and will likely do the same during the trial.
  • Witnesses: Souza, who was himself wounded by the bullet, will testify, as well as assistant director David Halls, who some said was responsible but pleaded no contest to negligent handling of a firearm. Crew member Zac Sneesby will testify that he saw Baldwin pull the trigger, making him potentially the most important witness of all. Prosecutors also may call Gutierrez-Reed to the stand. Baldwin can take the stand, but he doesn't have to.
