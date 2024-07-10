Gypsy Rose Blanchard Pregnant With First Child

Gypsy Rose Blanchard—who famously spent seven years in prison for her role in her mother's murder —is about to become a mother herself, reports CBS News . "I know that there are going to be people who feel like I'm not ready to be a mother," the 32-year-old tells supporters in a YouTube video , per People . Blanchard was released from prison in Missouri late last year for her role in the death of Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, who was stabbed to death by Blanchard's then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn. (He's serving a life sentence.)

The case became a national sensation because Gypsy Rose was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy—authorities say her mother deliberately kept her in ill health for years in a bid for attention. In the video, she announced that she's having the child with boyfriend Ken Urker, whom she met as a pen pal while in prison. Gypsy Rose later married a different man while behind bars, but their marriage fell apart a few months after her release. "I just want to be a good mother for my child," she says in the video. "I want to be everything my mother wasn't." (More Gypsy Rose Blanchard stories.)