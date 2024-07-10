Celebrity / Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gypsy Rose Blanchard Pregnant With First Child She spent 7 years in prison for her role in her own mother's death in high-profile case By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Jul 10, 2024 9:55 AM CDT Copied Gypsy Rose Blanchard takes the stand Nov. 15, 2018, in Springfield, Mo., during the trial of her ex-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File) Gypsy Rose Blanchard—who famously spent seven years in prison for her role in her mother's murder—is about to become a mother herself, reports CBS News. "I know that there are going to be people who feel like I'm not ready to be a mother," the 32-year-old tells supporters in a YouTube video, per People. Blanchard was released from prison in Missouri late last year for her role in the death of Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, who was stabbed to death by Blanchard's then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn. (He's serving a life sentence.) story continues below The case became a national sensation because Gypsy Rose was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy—authorities say her mother deliberately kept her in ill health for years in a bid for attention. In the video, she announced that she's having the child with boyfriend Ken Urker, whom she met as a pen pal while in prison. Gypsy Rose later married a different man while behind bars, but their marriage fell apart a few months after her release. "I just want to be a good mother for my child," she says in the video. "I want to be everything my mother wasn't." (More Gypsy Rose Blanchard stories.) Report an error