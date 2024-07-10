The Youngest Trump Enters the Political Spotlight

When Donald Trump spoke at a rally in Miami on Tuesday night, he acknowledged a first—the presence of his youngest child, Barron. "That's the first time he's done it," Trump said of the 18-year-old, per the Palm Beach Post. As cheers grew, the former president asked Barron to rise. "You're pretty popular," joked Trump. "He might be more popular than Don and Eric. Hey, Don, we gotta talk about this."

Barron didn't speak, but Donald Trump told the crowd he would be attending college soon, without specifying which one. "All right, so Barron, it's good to have you," Trump said, per the Washington Examiner. "Welcome to the scene, Barron! I don't know, he had such a nice, easy life. Now it's a little bit changed. Anyway, special guy, right?"