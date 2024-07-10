Scientists Identify Potential Lupus Breakthrough

US researchers say they have uncovered what NBC News describes as a "root cause" of the autoimmune disease lupus. If the findings out of Northwestern Medicine and Brigham and Women's Hospital are borne out in future research, they hold promise for a "potential cure," says Jaehyuk Choi of Northwestern in a university release . For the study published in the journal Nature , researchers compared blood samples from 19 people with lupus to those without the disease. In looking for differences, they appear to have found a "mechanism" that causes lupus, writes Ellen Phiddian at Cosmos , adding that these differences lead "to the underperformance of a protein called aryl hydrocarbon receptor, or AHR."

A post at STAT digs into the particulars but also provides a big-picture look: "Lupus, in superhero terms, tells a devastating story," writes Isabella Cueto. "A loyal hero turns villain and works to destroy his own people. But new research asks the question: What if immune cells could be turned back into good guys, and actually help save tissue damaged by autoimmune disease?" The new study suggests a way to do so, though its sample size is seen as too small to draw definitive conclusions for now.

"Until they study 100 patients prospectively, how are we going to know?" asks Dr. Jill Buyon of NYU Langone Health. The CDC estimates that 200,000 people, mostly women, suffer from lupus in the US, though the Lupus Foundation of America puts the figure at 1.5 million, per NBC. Symptoms range widely, but common ones are extreme fatigue, joint pain, or skin rashes, particularly on the face. In the worst cases, heart and kidney damage can result. (More lupus stories.)