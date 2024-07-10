16-Year-Old's Incredible Goal Makes Soccer History

The soccer world remains in a tizzy over 16-year-old phenom Lamine Yamal of Spain, who on Tuesday became the youngest goal scorer in the history of the European Championship. And what a goal. With his team down 1-0 in the first half, Lamine launched a 25-footer into the top left corner of the net, reports the AP. Watch it here. Spain went on to win the semifinal match 2-1.

Wow. "The confidence to pull that off, with your team down one, on the biggest stage outside of the World Cup is just breathtaking," writes Chris Branch at the Athletic. "Maybe he's too young to realize the magnitude, but I doubt that."