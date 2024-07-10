16-Year-Old's Incredible Goal Makes Soccer History

Lamine Yamal of Spain becomes youngest scorer in Euro tournament
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 10, 2024 1:37 PM CDT

The soccer world remains in a tizzy over 16-year-old phenom Lamine Yamal of Spain, who on Tuesday became the youngest goal scorer in the history of the European Championship. And what a goal. With his team down 1-0 in the first half, Lamine launched a 25-footer into the top left corner of the net, reports the AP. Watch it here. Spain went on to win the semifinal match 2-1.

  • Wow. "The confidence to pull that off, with your team down one, on the biggest stage outside of the World Cup is just breathtaking," writes Chris Branch at the Athletic. "Maybe he's too young to realize the magnitude, but I doubt that."

  • Wow, II: "Can't drink, can't smoke. Can't drive, can't vote. Can curl a football into the top corner," writes Sid Lowe at the Guardian. "On the big stage and in the biggest game for a generation. ... Step forward, Lamine Yamal Nasraoui Ebana, son of Sheila from Equatorial Guinea and Mounir from Morocco, raised in Rocafonda, Mataró: postcode 08304. Forward, to the left, to the right, to the left again. And then, that: a for ever moment that carried a country into a final and a new era."
  • His words: "I don't try to think about it too much, just enjoy myself and help the team, and if it goes my way, then I am happy (for the goal) and for the win," Lamine said after the game.
  • Happy birthday: The teen turns 17 on Saturday. The AP notes that the previous youngest scorer at the Euros was Swiss player Johan Vonlanthen, who was 18 years, 141 days when he scored in 2004.
