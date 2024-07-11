Keith Gavin is set to be put to death next week in Alabama, but there won't be an autopsy afterward if he can help it. CNN reports that lawyers for the inmate, 64-year-old Gavin, a devout Muslim who was convicted in the 1998 shooting death of a delivery driver, filed a complaint last month saying that an autopsy would violate his "sincerely held religious beliefs." Islam teaches that "the human body is a sacred temple, which must be kept whole," the filing reads, adding that an autopsy conducted after his execution would "violate the sanctity of keeping his human body intact." Gavin's complaint also says an autopsy would violate state law on holding prisoner autopsies if their death was deemed "unlawful, suspicious, or unnatural."