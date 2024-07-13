7 Firefighters Hurt When Their Tankers Collide

Pennsylvania authorities say seven firefighters were injured when two tanker trucks collided Friday night while responding to a large blaze in York. The crash took place at an intersection in Spring Garden Township just before 11pm Friday, WGAL reports, about a third of a mile from a large warehouse fire. The York New Salem Volunteer Fire Company said in a post on its Facebook page that five members sustained injuries ranging from "some minor bumps and bruises to some being a little more serious," per the AP . None of the injuries was said to be life-threatening.

"It's been a very long night," the New Salem company's post said. Chief David Rittenhouse of the Laurel Fire Company No. 1 of Windsor said both firefighters staffing its tanker were taken to a hospital for evaluation but had been discharged by 1am Saturday, per the AP. The York Daily Record reported that the two tankers were shuttling water between a fill site and the warehouse fire. The tankers were left resting off the westbound lanes of Mount Rose Avenue with large-diameter hose lines and broken glass strewn throughout the intersection, the paper said.

Chief William Sleeger of the York city fire department said crews were still putting out hot spots early Saturday at the warehouse, which was about 2½ blocks long. "This building was ... added onto in sections," Sleeger said. "Those are problems when you run into that kind of construction." He said the building is a total loss despite the efforts of 19 fire companies. The cause of the blaze has not been determined.