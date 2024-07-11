Politics / Election 2024 Late Addition to RNC Speakers Schedule: Ron DeSantis Former Trump rival will speak at next week's convention following 'change in schedule' By Polly Davis Doig, Newser Staff Posted Jul 11, 2024 4:35 PM CDT Copied Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is seen in Tallahassee, Florida, on Jan. 9. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File) The former rival Donald Trump frequently disparaged as "Ron DeSanctimonious" will be giving a speech at the Republican National Convention. As NBC News reports, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis—heretofore assigned no role—has been given a speaker slot at the Milwaukee convention kicking off next week. More: From an RNC source: "I will confirm a change in schedule that means he will now be speaking." That source is anonymous, but NBC says they're involved with planning the convention. story continues below From DeSantis' camp: "We have been told for a while we had a speaking slot and have never been told we do not." About another rival: Nikki Haley, the last Republican in the presidential race to bow out, who has since released her delegates, currently isn't scheduled to give a speech. A rep for Haley tells USA Today that she wasn't invited to the convention. Chaney Denton says "she's fine with that," per NBC, adding that "Trump deserves the convention he wants. She's made it clear she's voting for him and wishes him the best." (Haley has released her primary delegates and encouraged them to vote for Trump.) Report an error