The former rival Donald Trump frequently disparaged as "Ron DeSanctimonious" will be giving a speech at the Republican National Convention. As NBC News reports, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis—heretofore assigned no role—has been given a speaker slot at the Milwaukee convention kicking off next week. More:

From an RNC source: "I will confirm a change in schedule that means he will now be speaking." That source is anonymous, but NBC says they're involved with planning the convention.