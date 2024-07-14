Chiefs Kicker Fires Back at Serena Williams

Well, Harrison Butker didn't tell Serena Williams to go back to the kitchen, but he did have a thing or two to say after the tennis great, sister Venus Williams, and actor Quinta Brunson called out his earlier comments on women's greatest role being that of a homemaker. Per the Hollywood Reporter, the Chiefs kicker said of Serena Williams' diss while serving as host of the ESPYs that "I thought Mrs. Williams was a great host and applaud her for using her platform to express her beliefs on a variety of topics." His disappointment came shortly:

"Sports are supposed to be the great unifier and at an event dedicated to celebrating a diverse group of men and women who have accomplished great feats, she used it as an opportunity to disinvite those with whom she disagrees with from supporting fellow athletes."