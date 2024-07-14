Trump Shooter Identified

The FBI early Sunday identified the shooter at former President Trump's rally as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Secret Service agents fatally shot Crooks, reports the AP, who attacked from an elevated position outside the rally venue at a farm show in Butler, Pennsylvania, the agency said. Law enforcement recovered an AR-style rifle at the scene. One attendee was killed and two spectators were critically injured, authorities said. All were identified as men. The attack was the most serious attempt to assassinate a president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot in 1981. It could alter the tenor and security posture at the Republican National Convention, which will begin Monday in Milwaukee. Organizers said the convention would proceed as planned.