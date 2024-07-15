Biden: 'Bull's-Eye' Comment About Trump Was a Mistake

President Biden told NBC News in an interview airing Monday night that it was a "mistake" to say he wanted to put a "bull's-eye" on Donald Trump, but he argued that the rhetoric coming from his Republican opponent has been more incendiary. The president said he was trying to put the focus on what Trump is saying. "How do you talk about the threat to democracy, which is real, when a president says things like he says?" Biden said. "Do you just not say anything because it may incite somebody?"
Biden said he's not the one who engages in "that rhetoric," referring to Trump's past comments that a "bloodbath" will take place if he loses to the incumbent in November. Biden's remarks Monday were contained in a clip NBC released of his interview with Lester Holt scheduled to air at 8pm. The network said it will broadcast the interview unedited, per the New York Times. It was planned before the assassination attempt against Trump on Saturday.
