Biden: 'Bull's-Eye' Comment About Trump Was a Mistake

President Biden told NBC News in an interview airing Monday night that it was a "mistake" to say he wanted to put a "bull's-eye" on Donald Trump, but he argued that the rhetoric coming from his Republican opponent has been more incendiary. The president said he was trying to put the focus on what Trump is saying. "How do you talk about the threat to democracy, which is real, when a president says things like he says?" Biden said. "Do you just not say anything because it may incite somebody?"