Shannen Doherty Finalized Divorce on Eve of Death

Before Shannen Doherty died of breast cancer on Saturday, she got a little closure: The 53-year-old 90210 and Charmed star agreed to finalize her divorce from Kurt Iswarienko the previous day, reports People and E! Online . Doherty signed the settlement on Friday and Iswarienko on the day of Doherty's death. The pair married in 2011, and Doherty filed for divorce in April of 2023. Negotiations took a particularly nasty turn, with Doherty alleging in court documents that her estranged husband was prolonging the fight in the hopes that she would die before he had to pay spousal support.

"Kurt is not 'simply wait[ing] for Shannen to die,'" his attorney responded. "He wants the best for Shannen and he wants both of them to be able to put this case behind them and move forward." As tributes poured in for Doherty upon her death, CBS News notes that Alyssa Milano, her former Charmed co-star with whom she famously feuded, was among the well-wishers. "She was a talented actress, beloved by many and the world is less without her," said Milano's statement. "My condolences to all who loved her." (An op-ed makes the case that Doherty didn't deserve all the hate she endured from the public.)