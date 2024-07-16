'Cursive' National Anthem Rendition Doesn't Land Well

Ingrid Andress is a four-time Grammy nominee who truly can sing. Just listen. However, the 32-year-old's rendition of the national anthem at baseball's Home Run Derby on Monday has gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

You can hear Andress' rendition here. Bad comparisons: The country singer is getting slammed all over social media, with lots of people saying she is in the conversation with Roseanne Barr or perhaps Fergie for the worst rendition ever, reports Page Six. "Somewhere even Roseanne was screaming for earplugs," is one typical comment.