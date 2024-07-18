Alleged Stalker Arrested Before Taylor Swift Concert

A suspected Taylor Swift stalker was arrested before the superstar's first concert on the German leg of her record-breaking Eras tour Wednesday. Police said the man was detained after a tip from organizers of the event in the western city of Gelsenkirchen, the AP reports. Police said the suspect had previously made threats against Swift.

Police said the concert, the first of seven shows in Germany, went smoothly. Swift will play two more concerts in Gelsenkirchen—which has put up signs renaming itself Swiftkirchen—before two dates in Hamburg and two in Munich. Deutsche Welle reports that there were huge cheers Wednesday night when Swift addressed the crowd in German. "Willkommen zur Eras tour," she said, adding, "Schön, euch zu sehen," meaning, "Nice to see you." (More Taylor Swift stories.)