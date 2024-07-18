Bob Menendez: I'm Not Going Anywhere

Sen. Bob Menendez has denied reports that he's planning to bow to pressure from fellow Democrats and resign after being convicted on corruption charges . On Wednesday, NBC News , citing "two people directly familiar with the conversations," reported that Menendez had told allies he was preparing to resign, ending a career of more than 30 years in Congress. He told CBS New York , however, that he had not "spoken to any so called allies."

"Seems to me that there is an effort to try to force me into a statement," the senator from New Jersey said. "Anyone who knows me knows that's the worst way to achieve a goal with me." The 70-year-old served six terms in the House before he was elected to the Senate in 2006. After his trial began, he filed to seek reelection as an independent instead of as a Democrat. He could face decades in federal prison when he is sentenced on Oct. 29, a week before the election.

After the guilty verdict on Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urged Menendez to resign immediately. Politico reports that at least a dozen Democratic senators, including Sen. Cory Booker, the other senator from New Jersey, are open to expelling Menendez from the chamber if he refuses to step down. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, the No. 3 Democratic leader in the Senate, said Menendez "has betrayed the trust of his constituents and his duty to this country" and should face expulsion if he doesn't resign. (More Bob Menendez stories.)