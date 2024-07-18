Biden Appears to Lose Support of 2 Heavyweights

Things are moving fast on the question of whether President Biden will remain the Democratic nominee: In a major development, the Washington Post reports that both Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told the president he would hurt the party's chances in Congress should he remain. Both leaders, whose opinions are seen as vital to Biden's political fate, met privately with the president—Jeffries on Thursday night and Schumer on Saturday.

Details: ABC News reports that Schumer made a "blunt" case to Biden that he should withdraw. Other reports are less definitive. Axios reports that Schumer "confronted" the president about his concerns on Biden's candidacy. A report at Politico similarly says Schumer relayed his deep concerns about November if Biden stays atop the ticket. The report, citing two sources, adds that Jeffries relayed the same concerns.