Trump Sets New Record With His Acceptance Speech

Donald Trump accepted his party's presidential nomination for the third time on Thursday and gave a speech written in the days after the attempt on his life. His was the longest televised presidential acceptance speech ever, at one hour and 33 minutes, ending at 11:05pm CT. The previous record belonged to Trump; he set it in 2016 with a 75-minute speech. With his ear still bandaged, Trump was joined on stage by the firefighter's uniform that belonged to Corey Comperatore, who was killed at the Saturday rally. Trump touched on topics ranging from COVID and his classified-documents case to inflation and the border and went off-script repeatedly. Standout lines:

"Four months from now we will have an incredible victory and we will begin the four greatest years in the history of our country. ... I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America."