Surprise RNC Moment: Hulk Hogan Rips Shirt Off

It's not every convention speaker who rips his shirt off, but not every convention speaker is professional wrestler Hulk Hogan. The 70-year-old Hogan drove the GOP crowd into a frenzy Thursday night by ripping off his shirt to reveal a tanktop featuring Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance, reports the Washington Post. (Watch the moment here.) "Let Trump-a-mania rule again!" Hogan shouted, as the crowd broke into a chant of "USA!" Hogan also likened the "tag team" of Trump-Vance to himself and "Macho Man" Randy Savage. "Donald Trump," declared Hogan, "is a real American hero."

Eric Trump: The president's son spoke after Hogan, and he addressed some of his comments directly to his father, per the New York Times. "Dad," he said, before describing how he and his family "held our breath as we saw blood pour across your face." By "divine intervention, you survived," he added, calling his father "the greatest fighter I have ever seen."