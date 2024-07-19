Surprise RNC Moment: Hulk Hogan Rips Shirt Off

He is among the speakers including Eric Trump to precede the former president
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 18, 2024 9:16 PM CDT

It's not every convention speaker who rips his shirt off, but not every convention speaker is professional wrestler Hulk Hogan. The 70-year-old Hogan drove the GOP crowd into a frenzy Thursday night by ripping off his shirt to reveal a tanktop featuring Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance, reports the Washington Post. (Watch the moment here.) "Let Trump-a-mania rule again!" Hogan shouted, as the crowd broke into a chant of "USA!" Hogan also likened the "tag team" of Trump-Vance to himself and "Macho Man" Randy Savage. "Donald Trump," declared Hogan, "is a real American hero."

  • Eric Trump: The president's son spoke after Hogan, and he addressed some of his comments directly to his father, per the New York Times. "Dad," he said, before describing how he and his family "held our breath as we saw blood pour across your face." By "divine intervention, you survived," he added, calling his father "the greatest fighter I have ever seen."

  • Tucker Carlson: The former Fox host hit on a similar theme in his speech earlier as he talked about the "transformation" of Trump at last weekend's attempted assassination, notes ABC News. "He was no longer just a political party's nominee, or a former president or a future president," said Carlson. "This was the leader of a nation."
(More Hulk Hogan stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X