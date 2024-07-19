Another Senator Urges Biden to Drop Out

And then there were two. On Thursday, Sen. Jon Tester became the second Democratic senator to openly call for President Biden to drop out of the presidential race. The senator from Montana is among the Democratic incumbents seen as most vulnerable this fall, Politico reports. "I have worked with President Biden when it has made Montana stronger, and I've never been afraid to stand up to him when he is wrong," Tester said in a statement. "And while I appreciate his commitment to public service and our country, I believe President Biden should not seek re-election to another term."