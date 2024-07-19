Another Senator Urges Biden to Drop Out

And then there were two. On Thursday, Sen. Jon Tester became the second Democratic senator to openly call for President Biden to drop out of the presidential race. The senator from Montana is among the Democratic incumbents seen as most vulnerable this fall, Politico reports. "I have worked with President Biden when it has made Montana stronger, and I've never been afraid to stand up to him when he is wrong," Tester said in a statement. "And while I appreciate his commitment to public service and our country, I believe President Biden should not seek re-election to another term."
Last week, Sen. Peter Welch of Vermont became the first Democratic senator to publicly urge Biden to step aside, though others, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, have reportedly added to the pressure in private meetings with the president.
- Rep. Jim Costa, who represents a heavily Democratic district in California, became the 20th House Democrat to call for Biden to drop out of the race on Thursday, the Hill reports. He praised Biden's record, but said "for the good of the country, I think it is time for the President to pass the torch to the next generation to carry on the legacy he started."
- Sources tell the Washington Post that former House speaker Nancy Pelosi has told some House Democrats that she believes Biden will soon decide to give up on his reelection bid. Insiders say Pelosi has been playing a key role as an intermediary between the president and Democratic lawmakers worried that he will doom their reelection bids by staying in the race.
- Biden's campaign continued to insist Thursday that he has no plans to drop out. "I don't want to be rude, but I don't know how many times we can say this: President Biden is staying in this race," deputy campaign manager Quentin Fulks told reporters.
