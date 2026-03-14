Luxury Homeowners Are Going All-In on Aquariums

The latest status symbol in luxury real estate doesn't hang on the wall—it swims in it. In a piece for the Wall Street Journal , Robyn A. Friedman explores the world of high-end residential aquariums, which have apparently been growing in popularity since the pandemic as wealthy clients, stuck at home, sought colorful, saltwater showpieces. Aquarium pros tell Friedman their projects now routinely start around $25,000 and can run to $1 million. One stat that backs up the trend: The American Pet Products Association Fish & Reptile Report notes that 34% of saltwater fish owners reported having tanks larger than 126 gallons in 2025, a 17% increase from 2023.

The they-don't-come-cheap part extends beyond the tanks themselves: Full House creator Jeff Franklin's love of scuba diving spurred him to install five aquariums in his 21,000-square-foot Beverly Hills, Calif., home. The fish that live in them cost an estimated $80,000, and he spends $6,000 each month to have the tanks cleaned and cared for; another family with a single $2,200-gallon aquarium spends $3,000 monthly.

Those maintenance costs have led some homeowners to move in the opposite direction and rip their aquariums out, says the owner of a Florida construction company. "Homeowners get sick of ... having people come into the house," he says. "That once or twice a week service starts to affect their lives. They want privacy." Read the full article here.