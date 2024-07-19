Drone Strike Kills 1, Injures 10 in Tel Aviv

Yemen's Houthi rebels on Friday claimed responsibility for an early morning drone believed to have exploded above Tel Aviv, leaving at least 10 injured and one dead. The aerial strike rumbled through the streets causing shards of shrapnel to rain down and leaving a large explosion radius, authorities said. It was not immediately clear how the strike evaded Israel's air defenses or how Israel might respond, the AP reports. Israel's military said that they were increasing air patrols after the incident.

The Houthis lauded the drone's ability to bypass Israel's air defenses and said they aim to reach deep into Israel in response to the war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas militants, which is now in its ninth month.The group has repeatedly launched drones and missiles toward Israel throughout the war, in sympathy with Hamas. But until Friday, all were intercepted by either Israel or Western allies with forces stationed in the region.

The Houthi strike hit hours after Israel's military confirmed one of its airstrikes had killed a Hezbollah commander and other militants in southern Lebanon. Israel has so far not made attacks on the Houthis, allowing its allies instead to take the lead as it focuses its efforts on the war in Gaza and ongoing fighting with Hezbollah. (More Israel stories.)