Priscilla Presley Says She's a Victim of Financial Elder Abuse

Priscilla Presley is seeking at least $1 million in a lawsuit against several former business partners, claiming she was a victim of financial elder abuse. The lawsuit filed Thursday claims defendants including memorabilia auctioneer Brigitte Kruse forced Elvis Presley's 79-year-old ex-wife into "a form of indentured servitude" in which she was "forced to work" and they would "receive the lion's share of any revenue that she was able to earn in the future," Rolling Stone reports. It describes Kruse as a "con-artist and pathological liar."

"They manipulated and defrauded an older woman during extremely vulnerable moments in her life (including the death of her daughter) in an effort to enrich themselves," the lawsuit states. According to the lawsuit, Kruse "quickly immersed herself" in Presley's life in 2021 after they met to discuss selling Elvis memorabilia, People reports. Kruse and co-defendants convinced Presley that "all of her former advisors were either deceitful or incompetent, and that she was leaving millions of dollars on the table as the result of their mismanagement," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit claims that by "isolating her and immersing themselves in every aspect of her life," the defendants fraudulently induced Presley "into giving them power of attorney, control over her family and personal trusts, and control over her bank accounts." The lawsuit says Presley was induced to form companies in which the business associates received 80% of the income from using her name, image, and likeness. Kruse's legal team told People they cannot respond because "counsel has not been served with a copy of the lawsuit." (More Priscilla Presley stories.)