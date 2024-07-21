Politics / Donald Trump 2024 Trump Reacts to Biden's Exit 'Crooked Joe was not fit to run,' he writes, adding that Kamala Harris will be easier to beat By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jul 21, 2024 2:31 PM CDT Copied Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday July 20, 2024, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Donald Trump isn't cutting President Biden any slack in the wake of Biden's exit from the 2024 race, even though the two are no longer one-on-one rivals: The 'worst:' Trump spoke by phone with CNN minutes after the Biden announcement, and he told Kaitlan Collins that Biden is going "down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country." Trump also predicted that VP Kamala Harris would be easier to defeat in November. It's not a done deal that Harris will be the nominee, though she is the clear frontrunner after Biden endorsed her. Truth Social: Trump also took to Truth Social, where he sounded a similar message about Biden, per Politico. "Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve," wrote Trump, adding that Biden "never was!" Trump also accused those in Biden's camp of deceiving the nation about the president's fitness. That would presumably include Harris, though Trump did not mention her in his post. "We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly," Trump wrote. His campaign also fired off a quick fundraising email about Biden's exit. (More Donald Trump 2024 stories.) Report an error