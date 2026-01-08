Trump Defends ICE Agent, but 'I Hate to See' Shooting

President Trump doubled down on his defense of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent's fatal shooting of a woman in Minneapolis during an interview with the New York Times . "She behaved horribly," he said of the 37-year-old woman who was killed, Renee Nicole Good. "She ran him over," Trump said, reiterating an assertion he made earlier on social media . When the Times reporters responded that video of the shooting lacked clarity on what unfolded, Trump asked an aide to bring over a laptop and play it.

As the slow-motion video played, the reporters again said it did not appear to show the woman had run over an agent. The president did not repeat his assertion, but he did not retreat from it, either. "Well," Trump said. "I—the way I look at it …" is the newspaper's account of his reaction. At the end, he added: "It's a terrible scene. I think it's horrible to watch. No, I hate to see it."

The newspaper sees all of the above as "a glimpse into Mr. Trump's reflexive defense of what has become a sometimes violent federal crackdown on immigration, which in this case claimed the life of an American citizen who was protesting ICE's presence in Minneapolis." His homeland security chief, Kristi Noem, accused the woman of "stalking" officers, though local and state officials dispute that. One notable figure not taking an immediate side is border czar Tom Homan. "I'm not going to make a judgment call on one video when there's a hundred videos out there," he told CBS News. "I wasn't on the scene. ... Let the investigation play out and hold people accountable based on the investigation."