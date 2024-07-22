College Football Player Dies in Cliff-Dive Gone Wrong

An apparent cliff-diving accident Saturday took the life of a college football player who was set to play for Utah State University in the fall. A possible drowning at Porcupine Dam was reported to the Cache County Sheriff's Office in Logan, Utah, Saturday afternoon after witnesses saw someone dive from a cliffside into the reservoir and then fail to surface, NBC News reports. About seven hours later, a dive team found a body in the dam. The university later confirmed the victim's identity as Andre Seldon Jr., a 22-year-old cornerback who'd recently transferred from New Mexico State University, ESPN reports.

"Our initial investigation leads us to believe this is a tragic accident as multiple witnesses recount the same information," the sheriff's office said in its statement. "Our heartfelt condolences go to family and friends of the student athlete." In its statement, Utah State's interim head coach and defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling said the football program "is heartbroken to have to endure the loss of one of our own. Having had a previous relationship with Andre during our time together at New Mexico State, I can tell you he was an incredible person and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Andre's family as we grieve with them over this tremendous loss." (More Utah stories.)