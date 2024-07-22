How Hollywood Is Reacting to Biden's Exit

Many celebs are expressing admiration for Biden, support for Harris
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 22, 2024 12:30 AM CDT
How Hollywood Is Reacting to Biden's Exit
Hollywood was quick to react to the news that President Joe Biden was ending his bid for reelection and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, the AP reports. Barbra Streisand, a Democratic supporter, wrote Sunday on X that "we should be grateful for his upholding of our democracy." While many paid tribute to Biden's presidency, others wondered about the future. Cher wrote on X that she was "tortured" because she doesn't believe the Democrats can win without Biden. She said it was time to think "way outside the box" and proposed a split ticket. Jon Stewart had just a one-word response on X: "Legend." Other notable celebrity reactions:

  • Rob Reiner: "Joe Biden is a man of the highest character. He has tirelessly and effectively served US for over 50 years. He has shown what real leadership is all about. Selfless with a deep respect for our Constitution and the Rule of Law."
  • Mark Hamill: "[Biden] has a record of accomplishments unmatched by any president in our lifetime. He restored honesty, dignity & integrity to the office after 4 years of lies, crime, scandal & chaos. Thank you for your service, Mr. President. It's now our duty as patriotic Americans to elect the Democrat who will honor & further your legacy."
  • George Takei: "I want to honor our President @JoeBiden. He has served our nation admirably for decades, he is a decent honorable man, a hugely successful president, and a patriot. Now let us unite behind @KamalaHarris and defeat Donald Trump in November!"
  • Robert De Niro: "Joe Biden is stepping aside to clear the path for another Democrat to become president, because there is nothing more important for our country than defeating Donald Trump at the ballot box," he said in a statement cited by the Hill.
  • Jamie Lee Curtis: "I support wholeheartedly @joebiden and his decision to step down and to endorse unreservedly @kamalaharris. SHE IS TRUSTED AND TESTED and she is a fierce advocate for women's rights and people of color and her message is one of HOPE and UNITY for America at her time of great national divide."
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph: "President Biden has endorsed Kamala Harris!" she wrote alongside a photo of herself and Harris.
  • Cardi B: "AHAHAHAHA LETS GOOOOO I TOLD YALLL KAMALA WAS SUPPOSED TO BE THE 2024 candidate."
  • Bette Midler: "Joe Biden is a true American patriot. He's been a fantastic President, and it hurts that the circumstances have been so unique and historic that he was obliged to drop out. He is the rarest of politicians, a decent man who lived by his values."
  • Aaron Sorkin: Per the Guardian, the West Wing creator had just published an opinion piece arguing Democrats should nominate Mitt Romney to beat Trump, but after Biden announced his decision, he quickly reversed course, posting, "I take it all back. Harris for America!"
  • Kathy Griffin: "Let's make history!!!! Finally!!!"
  • Ken Burns: "History recognizes actions that are bigger than self. Joe Biden will go down as one of the great ones, having led the country out of the disastrous term of his predecessor and quietly doing good things for all Americans, red state as well as blue, accomplishments that put him up there, in terms of legislative action, with LBJ and FDR. Joe, I can't imagine where we'd be without your selfless service."
  • Octavia Spencer: "Thank you for being a true patriot and public servant for this country. You can retire knowing that your constituents have tremendous affection for you and all that you've sacrificed. You built back a better America."
  • Julianne Moore: "Thank you President @joebiden for your service and decades of leadership. And for leading the strongest gun safety administration in US history."
  • Amy Schumer: "All in for @kamalaharris LFG!"
  • Spike Lee: "ONCE AGAIN A SISTA COMES TO DA RESCUE."
  • Rosie O'Donnell: "thank u joe biden - lets goooooo !!!!! #vote #harris #energize"
  • Shonda Rhimes: "I stood behind her in 2016 when she ran for Senate, I was behind her when she ran as @vp and I continue to stand behind her today," she wrote alongside a photo of herself and Harris.
  • Mark Ruffalo: "Okay everybody, now we have our marching orders and time to hit the trail running. No to Trump/Vance. No to the right-wing Christian religious takeover of our nation. Nothing wrong with Christianity; just shouldn't be running a nation birthed from freedom of religion."
  • Julia Louis-Dreyfus: "Thank you, President Biden, for your service and for your extraordinary leadership and for your love of this country and all its people."
