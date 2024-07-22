How Hollywood Is Reacting to Biden's Exit

Hollywood was quick to react to the news that President Joe Biden was ending his bid for reelection and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, the AP reports. Barbra Streisand, a Democratic supporter, wrote Sunday on X that "we should be grateful for his upholding of our democracy." While many paid tribute to Biden's presidency, others wondered about the future. Cher wrote on X that she was "tortured" because she doesn't believe the Democrats can win without Biden. She said it was time to think "way outside the box" and proposed a split ticket. Jon Stewart had just a one-word response on X: "Legend." Other notable celebrity reactions: