The rest of the world is also wrapping its head around what just happened in the 2024 presidential race. A roundup of comments from world leaders about President Biden's decision to step aside in the 2024 election:

Kremlin rep Dmitry Peskov said it was "four months until the election" which is "a long time in which a lot can happen. We need to observe and see what happens." President Vladimir Putin was silent, but asked about Biden's presumptive successor to the Democratic nomination, Peskov said, per Reuters, "To be honest, I can't remember a single contact between President Putin and Ms. Harris." Germany: "Joe Biden has achieved a great deal: for his country, for Europe, for the world," said Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "Thanks to him, transatlantic cooperation is close, NATO is strong and the USA is a good and reliable partner for us." That was likely a swipe at Donald Trump, who has made clear his distaste for NATO, notes the New York Times.