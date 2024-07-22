Pelosi's Awaited Endorsement of Harris Arrives

One of the top Democrats who had remained notably silent over the past day about a Kamala Harris endorsement is silent no more. Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday fully backed the vice president, reports the AP . "Today, it is with immense pride and limitless optimism for our country's future that I endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States," Pelosi said in a statement, per the Hill .

Though no longer speaker, Pelosi still wields vast clout within the party. She had privately warned President Biden about remaining in the race, and she was reportedly working behind the scenes to convince him to withdraw. The biggest endorsement yet to come would be that of Barack Obama. Both Bill and Hillary Clinton already have endorsed Harris, as have most of her would-be challengers, notes Politico.