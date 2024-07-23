Biden Makes First Public Comments Since Stepping Aside

President Biden says he's "determined to get as much done" as he possibly can in his final six months in the White House as he tries to beat back a defining force that his lame-duck predecessors struggled to vanquish: diminished relevance. "I'm still going to be fully, fully engaged," a gravelly voiced Biden, who is recovering from COVID-19 at his beach home in Delaware, promised staffers during a Monday call-in to his former campaign headquarters, the AP reports. At the White House, staff are waiting for Biden's expected return on Tuesday after he spent the last six days convalescing.